The Danish midfielder has spoken for the first time since collapsing in his nation's Euro 2020 opener. Denmark star Christian Eriksen has spoken out for the first time since suffering that gut-wrenching cardiac arrest during his nation's Euro 2020 clash with Finland. The 29-year-old playmaker released a statement to Gazzetta dello Sport via his agent as he looked to address the entire footballing world, who were anxiously waiting for his first words after that nearly-tragic incident.