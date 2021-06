Novak Djokovic has set his sights on the Golden Grand Slam of all four majors and the Olympic title, insisting: "Everything is possible". The world number one captured a second French Open and 19th Slam with a 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. It allowed him to become the first man in the Open era, and only third in history, to claim all four Grand Slam titles on multiple occasions. Now he has targeted being the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam after Don Budge in 1937 and Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969.