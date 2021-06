The Line: Over 2.5 +130, Under 2.5 -163 (Click here for latest betting odds) Austria and North Macedonia are meeting at National Arena in Bucharest in part of round 1 of Group C in Euro Cup 2021. Austria hasn’t won any of their last 3 games, and they failed to score a goal in each of those three games. North Macedonia has gotten to the Euro Cup through the additional qualifications, and they have had some fantastic results in their last 4 games.