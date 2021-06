We haven’t seen Colby Covington in the cage since he beat Tyron Woodley back in September of 2020. Since then he’s been on the sidelines hoping his place near the top of the welterweight rankings lands him a title shot. And who knows, maybe it will. Dana White has on more than one occasion stated Covington is next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s belt, so it will take one hell of a performance from Leon Edwards or Nate Diaz or Stephen Thompson to change things up.