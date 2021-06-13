Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Bow, NE

Area Athletes Compete in All Star Events

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual West Nebraska All Star volleyball and football games were played in Scottsbluff on Saturday. In the All Star volleyball match, the East team won the opening three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 while the West team won sets 4 and 5 by scores of 25-19 and 15-13 in the fifth. The East all stars were coached by Broken Bow head volleyball coach Skylar Morris and included Emma Schall, Kali Staples, and Halle Jacobsen of Broken Bow ; Jadeyn Bubak of South Loup, Chiara Richeson of Gothenburg, and Samantha Moore of Mullen. Moore was chosen as the East team’s MVP. Moore told media after the match, “It kind of caught me off guard, but I don’t think I could have gotten the MVP award without my teammates. I got perfect sets every single time, perfect passes, it was a team thing.”

sandhillsexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
City
Burwell, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
Broken Bow, NE
Sports
City
Syracuse, NE
City
Mullen, NE
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Cozad, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#All Star#Boys Basketball#Scholastic Wrestling#West Nebraska#Kcni#Anselmo Merna#Sem#Sandhills Thedford#Gicc#Chevrolet#Gmc#Nswca#News Channel Nebraska#Grand Island Independent#Newrestle Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Former police captain Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multi-candidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.