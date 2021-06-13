Area Athletes Compete in All Star Events

The annual West Nebraska All Star volleyball and football games were played in Scottsbluff on Saturday. In the All Star volleyball match, the East team won the opening three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 while the West team won sets 4 and 5 by scores of 25-19 and 15-13 in the fifth. The East all stars were coached by Broken Bow head volleyball coach Skylar Morris and included Emma Schall, Kali Staples, and Halle Jacobsen of Broken Bow ; Jadeyn Bubak of South Loup, Chiara Richeson of Gothenburg, and Samantha Moore of Mullen. Moore was chosen as the East team’s MVP. Moore told media after the match, “It kind of caught me off guard, but I don’t think I could have gotten the MVP award without my teammates. I got perfect sets every single time, perfect passes, it was a team thing.”