Just when the Seattle Seahawks thought they could take a breath this offseason, it appears they’ll have to keep their inhaler handy. It’s been a tumultuous past few months due to the very public sage between the club and quarterback Russell Wilson, a roller coaster that included Wilson’s agent naming four teams he’d waive his trade clause for, only for Wilson himself to now proclaim he never asked for a trade. With that now seemingly put to bed, they must now shift their focus to Jamal Adams, the All-Pro safety they acquired in 2020.