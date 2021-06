HOUSTON – The Astros’ offense has been scorching for a while, but now, it’s on the cusp of becoming downright historic. Michael Brantley’s three-run homer in the first inning and Jose Altuve’s solo shot in the sixth of the Astros’ 10-2 win over the White Sox on Thursday marked the 10th consecutive game Houston has hit at least two homers. That tied a Major League record, matching the Orioles, who recorded multi-homer games in 10 straight in 2019.