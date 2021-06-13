The Adventure Zone: Ethersea — Prologue IV: The Hierarchy of Terror
The Adventure Zone: Ethersea — Prologue IV: The Hierarchy of Terror. New dangers loom over the shoreside community as the rest of the mortal world retreats from the storm.Join us as we build our next campaign while playing The Quiet Year, a brilliant mapmaking game designed and written by Avery Alder. Learn more about The Quiet Year and purchase it for yourself here: https://buriedwithoutceremony.com/the-quiet-year See the maps and their alt-text here: http://bit.ly/EtherseaMaps.fanfare.metafilter.com