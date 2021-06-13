Cancel
Video Games

The Adventure Zone: Ethersea — Prologue IV: The Hierarchy of Terror

By curious nu
metafilter.com
 10 days ago

The Adventure Zone: Ethersea — Prologue IV: The Hierarchy of Terror. New dangers loom over the shoreside community as the rest of the mortal world retreats from the storm.Join us as we build our next campaign while playing The Quiet Year, a brilliant mapmaking game designed and written by Avery Alder. Learn more about The Quiet Year and purchase it for yourself here: https://buriedwithoutceremony.com/the-quiet-year See the maps and their alt-text here: http://bit.ly/EtherseaMaps.

fanfare.metafilter.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video Games

Alchemist Adventure

Alchemist Adventure is a top-down Action-Adventure game based on Alchemy that allows players to customize their own potion formulas, creating bombs, tonics and sword oils. Thus, it’s possible to solve challenging puzzles, defeat fearsome enemies and even manipulate the environment, to explore and discover the secrets of a vibrant fantasy world, home of science, homunculi and chimeras.
Video Games

Hell Architect Prologue Available Now

Leonardo Interactive and developer Woodland Games have released a demo prologue for Hell Architect. As stated in the press release (via email), players craft the prisons and punishments for lost souls and sinners in hell. Make sure your victims are suffering as much as possible to meet targets, and climb the hellish corporate ladder.
Video Games

Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle gets official announcement trailer, prologue releasing in 2022

The upcoming JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes made a surprise debut during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase that aired during E3 2021. The game’s debut came with a brand new trailer showing off the large cast of characters, plenty of gameplay, and graphics that have been inspired by past 2D/3D hybrid titles such as Octopath Traveler and Project Triangle Strategy.
Video Games

Prologue: Awakening - Mass Effect 2 Walkthrough Part 02

Mass Effect 2 Legendary Edition walkthrough, Prologue: Awakening. Timestamps: 0:01 - Cutscene (Shepard Awakens) 00:30 - Weapon: Pistol 01:48 - Weapon: M-100 Grenade Launcher 03:58 - Meet Jacob 07:00 - Meet Wilson 11:58 - Cutscene (Meet Miranda) 16:50 - Cutscene (Meet the Illusive Man) For more Mass Effect guides, including all romance options, choices and consequences, check out our full Mass Effect Legendary Edition walkthrough: https://www.ign.com/wikis/mass-effect-legendary-edition.
Video Games

Prologue: Saving Joker - Mass Effect 2 Walkthrough Part 01

Mass Effect 2 Legendary Edition walkthrough, Prologue: Saving Joker. Timestamps: 00:01 - Opening Cutscene 05:50 - Cutscene (Saving Joker, Normandy Explosion) 08:00 - Mass Effect: Genesis Comic 22:28 - Cutscene (Shepard is revived) For more Mass Effect guides, including all romance options, choices and consequences, check out our full Mass Effect Legendary Edition walkthrough: https://www.ign.com/wikis/mass-effect-legendary-edition.
Hobbies
GeekyGadgets

Orbidice RPG dice set are uniquely round

The design team at Blaster Light tabletop games have created a new round RPG dice set aptly named Orbidice. The spherical RPG dice are available in a variety of different finishes and colours depending on your preference. Orbidice are constructed from a softer but still very stiff material that will hold shape and allows the dice to have more intricate details yet are still extremely resistant to accidental drops from the gaming table.
Video Games

Blade Assault is a Stylish Cyberpunk Thrill Ride

Starting up Blade Assault plunges you right into the middle of a cyberpunk action movie. By which I mean, the story opens with the young cyborg protagonist, Kil, already locked up on the floating city of Esperanza, and you spend the opening level orchestrating his jailbreak while gradually figuring out who he is–and what he was imprisoned for. The game moves at a breakneck pace, throwing hordes of enemies at you before you’re even familiar with the controls, which sounds like a recipe for disaster. However, in practice, it worked extremely well. After a brief period of desperate key smashing, I found myself immersed in Blade Assault’s stylish pixel art world and slick combat.
Video Games

Action-RPG ‘No Place for Bravery’ Reveals Switch and PC Release Window in New Gameplay Trailer

Ysbryd Games announced that the Glitch Factory-developed hardcore action RPG, No Place for Bravery, will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Stream in Q4 2021. “The actions of parents resonate long after the fact,” said Matheus Queiroz, developer at Glitch Factory. “No one ever truly knows how to raise a child in an unpredictable, unforgiving world. Mistakes will happen and we must live with them. This story—and our own journey creating it—is an expression of that.”
Video Games

Resident Evil Code Veronica Fan Remake Demo available for download

In May 2021, we informed you about a fan remake of Resident Evil Code Veronica in Unity Engine. And today, we are happy to report that its demo is available for download. This fan remake of Resident Evil Code Veronica features 3D environments and is a third-person shooter. The remake aims to retain the style of the original game. Its final version – if it ever happens – will feature reimagined versions of all maps.
Video Games

Wing of Darkness (PS4) - Review

The indie scene is now so vast and varied that it's become difficult to choose what to play between big releases. Wing of Darkness caught my eye quite some time ago because it looked much more advanced technologically than most of the other indies I know. But even after a long delay, Production Exabilities' title struggles to deliver beyond the technical side.
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has some pretty damn giant sabatons to fill. As the spiritual successor to the beloved Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 1 and 2, and as the first major new D&D game in over 5 years, Tuque Games’ cooperative dungeon crawler has plenty to live up to. Mix in R.A. Salvatore’s iconic Companions of the Hall, and it’s easy to understand why expectations for Dark Alliance are higher than the snow-covered peaks of Icewind Dale. There’s a lot riding on the success of this game, specifically Wizards of the Coasts’ plans to resurrect Dungeons & Dragons as a popular gaming I.P.
Video Games

'Thymesia' Gameplay Trailer Shows Fast 'Sekiro'-Style Combat

"Thymesia" features a mix of "Bloodborne" and "Sekiro's" combat mechanics. The game's combat is fast and lethal with an emphasis on stringing combos. "Thymesia" uses a power system that summons spectral weapons for players to use. An official game trailer for the upcoming fast-paced action “Souls”-like game “Thymesia” was recently...
Video Games

Phantom Abyss – That Mirror’s Edge x Spelunky Game You Always Hoped For

Tell me if this video game cake sounds tasty: A game that takes a bit of Mirror’s Edge, mixes that with a dash of Spelunky, and then ices everything with Indiana Jones or Tomb Raider? It does sound good if I must say so, and that’s precisely what Phantom Abyss is. Coming from Devolver Digital and Team WIBY, Phantom Abyss is an asynchronous multiplayer game that has players scouring temples for ancient relics. All the while attempting to avoid the many traps that have been laid out before them in procedurally generated levels. As stated above it’s part a first-person runner that really feels a lot like the original Mirror’s Edge, with that timed element of Spelunky complete with all the deadly traps as well.
Video Games

'Phantom Abyss' Available On Steam Early Access - Trailer

Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into trap-laden, procedurally generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within their walls. Intrepid adventurers will dodge scores of hidden traps, leap treacherous chasms, and flee relentless guardians through branching paths until one of the...
Video Games

'Black Desert Online' Unveils New Corsair Class, 2021 Development Roadmap - Trailer

Black Desert Online is an open-world action MMORPG with next-generation visuals and skill-based combat that rejuvenates the genre. With the deepest character customization of any game currently on the market, Black Desert Online allows for unprecedented detail in character creation. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will enthrall both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.