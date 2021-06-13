Herc Holdings: A Boom In Cranes

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.