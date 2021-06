Dragon Ball Super's anime saw the son of Goku returning to his Ultimate Form to prepare for the Tournament of Power, but unfortunately, Gohan wasn't a part of the battle against Broly in the latest film of the Shonen franchise in Broly, but it seems as if a new anime promo has given us a look at the hybrid Saiyan/Human Z Fighter in the Shintani animation style. With the third film in the action-packed series seeing Naohiro Shintani, a Japanese animator that took the role of animation director and character designer, this new promo dives into Gohan's new look.