Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Achievements and Trophies

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's complete list of Tribes of Midgard achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#Ign#Tribes Of Midgard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Oddworld: Soulstorm Trophy Guide

Stage 1: Bad Playthrough, Story-Related Trophies, Kill Mudokons, Kill Sligs. Start a new game on Easy difficulty and play through the game. There are nearly 1,400 Mudokons (the slaves) in the game but you will want to kill at least 1,000 of them in order to pop. Whose Side Are...
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Operation: Tango Trophy Guide

Getting the platinum for Operation: Tango involves going through each level twice, once as the hacker and once as the agent. Stage 2 of this guide covers the Agent, and Stage 3 covers the Hacker. They can be done in either order, however this guide will be written assuming your first playthrough is as the Agent. The game also has Chapter Select, so you can go back and get any trophies you miss easily.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The Count achievement in Chivalry 2

You can perform counter attacks very easily within this game without much effort at all. Simply go into any online mode of your choosing and pick your favorite class with melee weapons. To perform a counter you must be in your block state (Holding. ) and press the attacking button...
Video GamesPolygon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trophies

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a planet-hopping adventure that brings the titular duo to the PS5, and players have dozens of PlayStation trophies to collect. The game’s creators, Insomniac Games, tweeted a thread of achievements to work toward after the game’s June 11 launch. In this Ratchet & Clank:...
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Mass Effect 3 Trophy Guide

In this stage, you will proceed up to the mission Priority: Tuchunka. You will need to do all the available side missions that you can, before starting that mission. You will also want to go to every Cluster and make sure you then go to every System to 100% scan it to obtain necessary War Assets for the end battle.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

The Last Blade 2 Trophy Guide

Stage 1: Story Mode - All Characters including Koryu. Welcome to The Last Blade 2! This game is a retro fighter similar to Samurai Showdown and is relatively easy to complete. You'll only need to playthrough the story mode with all characters, one secret character, and also play Time Attack mode for 2 trophies. Overall, there is nothing very challenging as you have unlimited retries and a pretty cool oversight by the developers that make the story mode trophies even quicker which will be explained in the guide.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Trophy Guide

You are Paul Prospero, a detective hired by Ethan Carter to investigate some strange events that have occurred in Red Creek Valley, revealing some disturbing mysteries about Ethan's family on the way to 100% completion. Guides›The Vanishing of Ethan Carter›Trophy Guide. Roadmap. Stage 1: Death Mysteries. In this game, all...
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Alien Destroyer Trophy Guide

Welcome to Alien Destroyer. This is a simple first-person shooter with only four controls:. The trophy list for this game is nothing complicated and only requires that you destroy every enemy in sight while continually running to unlock them all. Enjoy your time blasting away at all of the enemies and a final boss, and you may even find it cathartic to do so. Perhaps you had a long day at the office or got into a fistfight with a shark and want to blast away some aliens. Maybe a narwhal stole your lunch money, and you need an outlet for your anger. This game provides that outlet and gives you some trophies as a reward. Enjoy this guide and the simplicity of this game.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Generation Zero Trophy Guide

In the first stage, you're best off by simply focusing on getting to know the game and the sensitivity of the aiming, while also practicing your aiming, of course. It's best to get comfortable with the game doing the rather long tutorial, which will drop you off at your first bunker.
Video GamesKotaku

Returnal Patch Fixes Busted Trophies

Returnal, the PS5-exclusive roguelike about listening to a really popular ‘70s song, received another update this morning. It doesn’t do a thing about the maddening lack of of a save system, but it does purport to fix another notorious issue plaguing the game: trophies. Since Returnal launched six weeks ago,...
Video GamesIGN

Intermission DLC Trophy Guide

This page lists the FF7 Remake Intermission DLC trophies and how to get them. Intermission is the Yuffie DLC playable on the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII, Intergrade. Here's how to unlock every trophy. G. Takes Two IDs to Tango. Complete Chapter 1 - Wutai's Finest of the Yuffie...
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

AVICII Invector Trophy Guide

Stage 1: If You Can, Buy the Right Copy of the Game. For a long time, there was an exploit for the hardest trophy in this game,. , that made it really easy. Unfortunately, the exploit was removed via a patch. The exploit can still be done, however, as long as you buy the original physical copy of the game. There are two physical versions of the game - Avicii Invector and Avicii Invector Encore Edition. To use the exploit you must buy the version simply called "Avicii Invector". If you are playing on either the Encore Edition or a digital copy, this exploit is unavailable. There is an old version of this game called "Invector" that is not available to buy anymore, but this trophy guide should suffice for that version too. If you don't have access to the original physical version and cannot use the exploit, there are some tips and tricks listed to help you, that can be found under.
Video GamesIGN

How to Get the Return Policy Trophy

Return Policy is a Trophy that you can obtain in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. This page contains information on how to unlock the trophy using the Void Reactor weapon. At first, this trophy may sound confusing, as you won't find a weapon named the Void Reactor weapon during your playthrough. To get this trophy, you must first level up the Void Repulsor weapon all the way to level 5, which will unlock new upgrade nodes and change the name of the weapon to the Void Reactor.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Shakedown: Hawaii Trophy Guide

Stage 1: Complete Every Mission and Buy Every Building. Welcome to Shakedown: Hawaii, an action-adventure indie game developed by Vblank Entertainment. Shakedown: Hawaii is a spiritual successor to Retro City Rampage and an extension of that formula that improves upon it in many different ways. Despite being often described as a parody to the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Shakedown: Hawaii is very much its own game and a very fun one at that.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the sequel that fans of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle have been waiting anxiously. A blend of XCOM and Mario adventuring, the series sees the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom joined up with Ubisoft’s Rabbids characters—Rabbids that are also doppelgängers of everyone from Mario to Princess Peach. The new game, Sparks of Hope, is set to launch in 2022. Give it a glimpse:
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Does Metal Slug Tactics Have Multiplayer?

Does Metal Slug Tactics have multiplayer on Steam ?. Metal Slug Tactics, the classic arcade game is back with an all-new series. The game will allow players to jump into a tactical RPG genre and let players select their favorite combatants such as Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad into battle.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Hades achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Hades Achievement list. There are 49 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, none of which are secret. Champion of Elysium Clear Elysium with the 'Extreme Measures' Condition 30. Hold the Onions Clear an Erebus Gate without taking damage 5. Is There No Escape?...
Video Gamesbeastsofwar.com

First Look at Sonic: The Card Game from Steamforged Games

A few months back, Sonic: The Card Game was announced by Steamforged Games and this was one particular title I was thrilled to see the transition over from the console to the deck. The announcement left me excited and anticipated, with nothing more than just a title for the game....