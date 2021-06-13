Cancel
Video Games

Collectibles

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIGN's Tribes of Midgard guide has collectible locations for every hidden item in Tribes of Midgard. This collectibles page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, pictures, lists, maps, and videos!

www.ign.com
#Collectibles#Ign#Tribes Of Midgard
Video GamesIGN

Castlevania Advance Collection Appears on Australian Ratings Board

The Castlevania Advance Collection has appeared on the Australian ratings board, hinting that a new game featuring all or some of Game Boy Advance's Castlevania games may be on the way. This currently unannounced Castlevania Advance Collection was classified on June 18, and it lists Konami Digital Entertainment as the...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Abandons 'The Collective' Trademark

On December 15, WWE filed to trademark "The Collective," which is a term used by GCW for its collection of WrestleMania week events. WWE filed for the trademark under the following description:. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and...
Video GamesIGN

Leak Reveals the Biggest LEGO Mario Set So Far

LEGO Super Mario fans look set to be in for another wallet-busting ride as the latest LEGO Super Mario toy sets has been leaked early – and it's the biggest one we've seen yet. A product listing for a Bowser's Airship set was put up early on Amazon Australia, likely...
MLBIGN

Daily Deals: 20% Off the Marvel Legend Series Iron Man Nano Gauntlet Preorder

If you're a Marvel fan, there's a pretty awesome deal that you won't want to miss. The new Marvel Legend Series Iron Man Nano Gauntlet, the newest "Infinity Gauntlet" from Hasbro, has been up for preorder for a little while. Today, there's a new coupon that drops the price by as much as 25% directly from the Disney Store. If you've been eyeing this for your gauntlet collection, there's no better time to grab it. There are some other excellent deals as well, like a discount on a Nintendo Switch Online Membership and The Lord of the Rings Triology in 4K Blu-ray for only $59.99.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Outriders' Legendary Drops will soon be "increased by 100%"

People Can Fly is improving the rate of Legendary drops in its co-operative shooter, Outriders. "We’re making some changes to the Legendary Drops," the team explained via a recent Reddit post. "Legendary Drop Rates, across the board, will be increased by 100 per cent, Legendary Level Brackets will be removed, so that all Legendary items can drop at any level, and [a] Legendary Anti-Duplication System will be implemented."
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: The Knights of the Aeldari

The Aeldari have quite a few Knights of their own. Let’s take a closer look at them!. Eldar Exodite Knights and clan markings. Eldar Knights are most commonly used by Exodite populations to defend their homeworlds, and are complex machines made of a psycho-plastic known as Wraithbone. These machines were originally developed to help new Exodite colonies and Maiden Worlds survive against the hostile and grim conditions they faced. Eldar knight suits are controlled by a direct mind-link between the pilot and machine, much like Imperial Titans. However Eldar Knights also contain a Spirit stone which supplies the machine with a personality as well as a way for the Eldar pilot to avoid having their soul consumed by Slaanesh should they fall in battle. The spirit stones of Eldar Knights are often ancient artifacts dating before The Fall.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Sugar Bytes Aparillo FM Synthesizer plugin on sale for $49 USD!

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Aparillo virtual FM synthesizer instrument by Sugar Bytes, offering a 50% discount for the next few weeks. Aparillo is an advanced 16-voice FM synthesizer, tailored for majestic sonic motions. A clever arrangement of synthesis, wave shaping, filtering, FX and modulation unfolds...
ComicsComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender McFarlane Toys Figures Are On Sale Now

This is an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. First and foremost, a new production studio has been launched with the original creators to develop animated shows and movies. Netflix is also moving forward with their live-action series. To top it all off, McFarlane Toys has released a magnificent collection of figures that have just gone up for pre-order.
Comicsepicstream.com

Demon Slayer Complete Manga Box Set Now Available for Pre-Order

It's no secret that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga has already concluded last year but there have been no updates whether a spin-off or a sequel is in the works. In the meantime, fans can get the manga's complete box set which is now available for pre-order. There...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Hulkbuster Goes Black and Gold With New Beast Kingdom Figure

Beast Kingdom has revealed a new Mini Egg Attack figure as Iron Man deploys his mighty Hulkbuster armor. This time, the Hulkbuster is getting an upgrade with a new black and gold paint scheme that will stand out in any collection. The miniature figure stands 3 inches tall and will feature LED effects in his eyes, bringing the figure to life. Displayed on a rocky base with the Veronica unit floating above it, this is a very nicely detailed figure for any Marvel fan. The Mini Egg Action Hulkbuster is set to release in January 2022, and it is priced at $33.99. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find them located here. Be sure to check out all of the other fun Egg Attack Action figures coming soon from Beast Kingdom.
Shoppingbelloflostsouls.net

Get All ‘Fantastic Four’ Members in This Set – Even HERBIE

This set includes all four members of the team – Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing. These figs are based on the look of the Fantastic Four in the classic comics. All four members come with multiple head portraits and character-specific accessories are outfitted in a Molecule team jumpsuit or flattering fedora and trench coat. The set is on pre-order now and is expected to ship spring of next year.