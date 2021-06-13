Collectibles

Beast Kingdom has revealed a new Mini Egg Attack figure as Iron Man deploys his mighty Hulkbuster armor. This time, the Hulkbuster is getting an upgrade with a new black and gold paint scheme that will stand out in any collection. The miniature figure stands 3 inches tall and will feature LED effects in his eyes, bringing the figure to life. Displayed on a rocky base with the Veronica unit floating above it, this is a very nicely detailed figure for any Marvel fan. The Mini Egg Action Hulkbuster is set to release in January 2022, and it is priced at $33.99. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find them located here. Be sure to check out all of the other fun Egg Attack Action figures coming soon from Beast Kingdom.