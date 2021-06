Sable is one of those beautiful-looking indie games that brings out the worst in me. "I want it now," I whine when the first, enticing trailer crops up, knowing perfectly well that's not how these things work. Sable has now gone and revealed a longer look at the first 13 minutes of the game, a good bit more than we'd seen previously. I still want it now, in all its Moebius-inspired loveliness. The new video shows off a fair bit of chatting, a bit of hoverbike riding, and how Sable first learns to magically glide.