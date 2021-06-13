Kriti Sanon hints at finding 'the one' for her 'fragile' heart

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon told that her upcoming film “Mimi” is going to be released soon, although she cannot reveal the release date of the film yet. Actually, the actress is very active on social media and recently played Ask me Anything game with her fans and followers. During this he revealed many things. During the game session, fans asked about the release date of her upcoming film “Mimi”, talking about which Kriti said, “I can’t tell you the release date yet, but all I can say is that it is very Will release soon.” With this, talking about her another film “Adipurush”, Kriti said, “One of my most exciting projects. I have fallen in love with every single thing in it. And Raut when are we going to start shooting again. ‘.”