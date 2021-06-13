Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kriti Sanon hints at finding 'the one' for her 'fragile' heart

bollywoodcountry.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKriti shared a cute video on Instagram where she, along with sister Nupur Sanon, can be seen making funny facial expressions sitting in a moving car while the popular Hemant Kumar song "Hai apna dil to awara" plays in the background. In the video, Kriti wears a t shirt that...

bollywoodcountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kangana Ranaut
Person
Kriti Sanon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leading Ladies#Dil#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Instagram
Place
Mumbai
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

On Four Years of Raabta, Kriti Sanon Pens a Tear-Jerking Note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon’s 2017 film Raabta marked four years on Wednesday. The actress shared a post dedicated to the special occasion on her Instagram handle where she remembered fond memories of shooting the film with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year on June 14. Kriti posted a beautiful montage of some of her favourite behind-the-scenes moments while filming. The clip has a romantic song titled Darasal from the film playing in the backdrop.
Moviesasumetech.com

Kriti Sanon’s film Mimi to release soon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon told that her upcoming film “Mimi” is going to be released soon, although she cannot reveal the release date of the film yet. Actually, the actress is very active on social media and recently played Ask me Anything game with her fans and followers. During this he revealed many things. During the game session, fans asked about the release date of her upcoming film “Mimi”, talking about which Kriti said, “I can’t tell you the release date yet, but all I can say is that it is very Will release soon.” With this, talking about her another film “Adipurush”, Kriti said, “One of my most exciting projects. I have fallen in love with every single thing in it. And Raut when are we going to start shooting again. ‘.”
Moviesdallassun.com

Kriti Kharbanda clocks 12 years in Indian cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Saturday completed 12 years in Indian cinema. Recalling how she made her foray as an actor, Kriti took to Instagram and penned a lengthy post. "12 years ago, on the 12th of June, I began a journey. As a teenager,...
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

‘Feels painfully weird to know you and I aren’t in the same world anymore’: Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput | People News

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon on Monday recalled the first time she shot with Sushant Singh Rajput, on the occasion of his first death anniversary. Kriti and Sushant worked in the 2017 release “Raabta”, and unconfirmed rumours had stated that they were dating around the time. On Monday, Kriti shared a collage of photographs from the shoot of “Raabta” featuring Sushant and herself.
Fitnessbollywoodcountry.com

Kriti Sanon reveals a gym secret: ' Instagram v/s Reality'

Kriti has posted two videos on Instagram. In the first clip, she is seen doing squats with weights effortlessly. The second video showcases what actually went on, and you realise the first video is a neatly edited clip that makes Kriti's exercise regime seem so easy. "I hate squats," Kriti...
Celebritiesbollywoodcountry.com

Kriti Sanon will always be 'Daddy's little girl'

Kriti took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a video which is made of a collage of photographs featuring the actress with her father. While some of the photos are a throwback from the actor's childhood, some are recent. Along with the video, she wrote: "He said 'you can...
Fitnessnewsbrig.com

Kriti Sanon Gives a Sneak Peek into Her Leg Workout Session From the Gym (Watch Video)

Actress Kriti Sanon showcases expectation versus reality when it comes to leg workouts, in her new Instagram post on Friday. Kriti has posted two videos on Instagram. In the first clip, she is seen doing squats with weights effortlessly. The second video showcases what actually went on, and you realise the first video is a neatly edited clip that makes Kriti’s exercise regime seem so easy. Kriti Sanon Is on the Lookout to Find ‘The One’, Shares a Romantic Post on Instagram.
Beauty & Fashionnewsbrig.com

Kriti Sanon Strikes a Pose in Her All-Black Attire and We’re Smitten (View Pics)

Kriti Sanon is back to making fashion appearances and her recent outing includes an all-black look. The Heropanti actress’ stylist, Sukriti Grover took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest outing and they certainly bowled us over. While Sanon is known for putting her best fashion foot forward, this recent attempt was definitely amongst her best ones yet. It was a rather simple outfit with no extraordinary detailing and yet looked so chic! Kriti Sanon Birthday Special: A Bona Fide Stunner Who Weaves Magic With All Her Appearances (View Pics).
Fitnesssamachar-news.com

Kriti Sanon Shares Expectation Vs Reality Workout Video

Actress Kriti Sanon showcases expectation versus reality when it comes to leg workouts, in her new Instagram post on Friday. Kriti has posted two videos on Instagram. In the first clip, she is seen doing squats with weights effortlessly. The second video showcases what actually went on, and you realise the first video is a neatly edited clip that makes Kriti’s exercise regime seem so easy.
Celebritiesbolnews.com

Kriti Sanon gives biker chick vibes for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon channeled major biker chick vibes as she posed for famed celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar for 2021. The Heropanti actor posed for the annual calendar that Dabboo shoots every year. Take a look:. In the shoot, Kriti can be seen wearing a tube-style crop top...
Moviesomahanews.net

Anil Kapoor's film 'Woh Saat Din' clocks 38 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): It was 38 years ago when actor Anil Kapoor proved his acting mettle with 'Woh Saat Din'. Recalling working on the film, Anil took to Instagram and thanked his fans for showering him with love over the years. "'Woh Saat Din' ko release hue...
Celebritiesasumetech.com

Kriti Kharbanda completes 12 years in the industry, her journey

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda is making the best of her film journey. Today, Kriti was seen describing her glamorous life in her own words. Kriti shared a picture of herself on social media and informed about completing her journey of 12 years in the industry. Kriti Kharbanda has worked in many South films along with Bollywood. Kriti wrote in the caption the journey from teenage till now and thanked everyone.
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Kriti Sanon to be shown as fearless & powerful Sita in Adipurush

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Prabhas‘ Adipurush is one of the highly anticipated films in India. The film, which is in shooting mode, will be hitting the screens next year. By...
Celebritiesindiaeveryday.com

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon: B-town actresses who rocked ethnic look with a sleek ...

Apart from leaving their fans impressed with the flawless performances, Bollywood actresses never fail to shell out major fashion goals. Be it casuals .... Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon: B-town actresses who rocked ethnic look with a sleek .... This article is published at 09 June 2021 06:45 from Bollywood News headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Celebritiesbollywoodcountry.com

Kriti remembers Sushant on 4 years of 'Raabta'

The Bollywood actress sounded emotional while talking about her co-star in the film, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Kriti shared a beautiful behind the scenes video shot during the film's shoot. The video captures the actress having fun with Sushant and the crew on the sets of the film. "I...