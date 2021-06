Police chiefs in Manchester have said they remain “absolutely committed” to catching the terrorist behind the 1996 IRA bomb that destroyed a swathe of the city centre.Tuesday is the 25th anniversary of the blast which caused an estimated £1 billion worth of damage and injured some 216 people. The device – planted in a trucked parked next to the Arndale shopping centre – was the largest bomb ever exploded in peacetime England. But despite Greater Manchester Police passing a file to the Crown Prosecution Service which named a prime suspect soon after the attack, no-one has ever been charged.Some in...