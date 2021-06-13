Avika Gor shoots in Turkey for Kazakh movie

Turkey confirmed that it will provide peacekeepers to guard Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The Turkish contingent will provide security for the Afghan government and the main International Airport outside the capital. The U.S. intends to fully withdraw its forces by September 11, 2021. Turkey, and especially president Erdogan, wants something in return for maintaining a powerful stay-behind security force and keeping the airport open. The airport is a key hub for supplying Afghan government forces as well as the main escape route for foreigners, especially diplomats and aid workers. The Turks are more acceptable as a rearguard because their troops are Moslem and have a reputation of being tough and reliable. Nevertheless, the current peace agreement with the Taliban calls for all foreign troops to leave Afghanistan but only the Americans have set a date. Erdogan would like nothing more than the U.S. agreeing Turkey can keep its Russian S-400 missiles and air defense system but that may be asking too much. The U.S. contends the S-400 is a threat to NATO’s integrated air control and air defense system and will allow Russia to monitor NATO’s stealth aircraft (particularly F-35s). Money and material support is more likely and Turkey’s defense minister has asked for both. Turkey came away empty-handed from the recent NATO conference in Belgium. Turkey made some peace offerings but would not back away from its illegal actions against NATO member Greece as well as in Syria and Libya. Most NATO members no longer trust Turkey, or at least the Erdogan government. Many, if not most Turks agree with this assessment. This plays a part in the worsening Turkish economic situation.