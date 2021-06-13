Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Avika Gor shoots in Turkey for Kazakh movie

bollywoodcountry.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvika said: "It was great fun shooting for the film. I had a gallant time in turkey. It's my first Kazakhstan movie. Everyone in the sets took so much care of me and they showed me around while we were shooting. The movie is highly anticipated. "We are awaiting the...

bollywoodcountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avika Gor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Kazakhstan#Turkish#Ians Dc Ksk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Militarywarbirdsnews.com

The Great Marianas Turkey Shoot – June, 19-20 1944

From an original article by the Naval History and Heritage Command. The U.S. Navy’s offensive in the Central Pacific gathered tremendous strength in early 1944 and moved to within striking distance of Japan. With the threat of an American push into the Marianas Islands by June, the Imperial Japanese Navy (IJN) hoped to protect their home islands. Realizing the powerful American fast carrier task forces had to be stopped no matter the cost, Japanese commanders again pinned their hopes on a plan for a decisive battle. The island of Saipan, only 1,200 nautical miles south of Tokyo, would give American forces a prime location from which to stage air strikes. Thirteen miles long and less than half that distance at its widest point, Saipan was home to three Japanese airfields, with “room for more.” American commanders intended to destroy the IJN, take Saipan, and allow the new B-29 bombers to pummel Japan into submission. The U.S. Navy would accomplish this, and more, as Japan’s carrier force and air power was forever eliminated in the Battle of the Philippine Sea.1.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 21 – July 2, 2021)

Quinn and Carter’s affair will be revealed during Queric’s vow renewal ceremony, coming up on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Thomas will be taken hostage by Justin, while Bill and Liam remain in prison. Plus, Steffy and Finn will be overjoyed when she gives birth to a healthy, baby boy. Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for June 21 to July 2, 2021.
luxurylaunches.com

A true landmark for the 21st century – Rising 880 feet above Shenzhen, China this humongous structure will comprise of 99 individual towers.

The future of living has been planned for Shenzhen’s Qianhai district, and it looks like floating water tower thanks to the boundless thinking of Sou Fujimoto Architects. The ethereal tower is the winning architectural design for the city’s New City Center Landmark competition. Slated for ascent in Qianhai Bay, the new tower will appear almost like a freestanding, cylindrical water fountain. Rising to 268-meters in height, Sou Fujimoto Arhcitects’s tower will feature 99 pillar-like support beams, or “islands,” to carry the tower’s upper horizontal structure. Without any delay, let’s take a look at the mesmerizing assortment of pictures that clearly show the stunning vision in full bloom:
WorldStrategy Page

Turkey: Deals To Be Had

Turkey confirmed that it will provide peacekeepers to guard Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The Turkish contingent will provide security for the Afghan government and the main International Airport outside the capital. The U.S. intends to fully withdraw its forces by September 11, 2021. Turkey, and especially president Erdogan, wants something in return for maintaining a powerful stay-behind security force and keeping the airport open. The airport is a key hub for supplying Afghan government forces as well as the main escape route for foreigners, especially diplomats and aid workers. The Turks are more acceptable as a rearguard because their troops are Moslem and have a reputation of being tough and reliable. Nevertheless, the current peace agreement with the Taliban calls for all foreign troops to leave Afghanistan but only the Americans have set a date. Erdogan would like nothing more than the U.S. agreeing Turkey can keep its Russian S-400 missiles and air defense system but that may be asking too much. The U.S. contends the S-400 is a threat to NATO’s integrated air control and air defense system and will allow Russia to monitor NATO’s stealth aircraft (particularly F-35s). Money and material support is more likely and Turkey’s defense minister has asked for both. Turkey came away empty-handed from the recent NATO conference in Belgium. Turkey made some peace offerings but would not back away from its illegal actions against NATO member Greece as well as in Syria and Libya. Most NATO members no longer trust Turkey, or at least the Erdogan government. Many, if not most Turks agree with this assessment. This plays a part in the worsening Turkish economic situation.
Restaurantsprosportsextra.com

Is Subway serving human flesh in their tuna sandwiches?

Subway is now facing a class action lawsuit after a lab test concluded that there was no actual tuna DNA inside of their tuna fish sandwiches. This lead researchers to believe that the food is either so extremely processed that all remanence of actual tuna has been lost, or they’re just flat out not using tuna.
Food & Drinksbrickset.com

Man-Turkey of Horror

Being a turkey in the shape of a man, which is shaped like a brickhead, amazingly it's quite cohesive. When built, there is a stand and the actual man-turkey figure. The stand is a small chunk of a farm or festival ground, containing many little plants. These include carrots and a pumpkin, making effective use of a few parts to set a wider scene. In the middle is a black plate stand, with a print denoting this as a “seasonal” collectible. The figure attaches via 2 studs, but can also stand by itself without falling.
Worldtravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

Best of Turkey

Stand at the ancient crossroads between Europe and Asia, embarking on a journey of discovery through ancient lands and the marauding empires who fought to rule it. Arriving in vibrant Istanbul, you will be transferred to your hotel before joining your Travel Director and fellow travellers for a memorable Welcome Reception to kick off your epic adventure.
Worldtravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

Highlights of Turkey

Travel along the age-old trading routes that linked East and West revealing all the Highlights of Turkey. Do some haggling of your own in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, fall asleep amidst the fairy-tale landscapes of Cappadocia and walk in the footsteps of the ancient Greeks in Ephesus. Detailed Cruise Itinerary. Day...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Experts left baffled over origins of Yemen's 'Well of Hell' - a 100-foot wide hole in the desert rumored to be a 'prison for demons'

Surrounded in mystery and tales of demons, the Well of Barhout in Yemen's east - known as the 'Well of Hell' - is a little-understood natural wonder. Closer to the border with Oman than to the capital Sanaa 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away, the giant hole in the desert of Al-Mahra province is 30 meters wide (100ft) and thought to be anywhere between 100 and 250 meters (328ft and 820ft) deep.
Premier Leaguetheuniteddevils.co.uk

Wales Vs Turkey Preview

Wales are set to take on dark-horses, Turkey in a tricky encounter in Baku. Group A is an extremely competitive group and both sides face an uphill task to qualify to the knockout stages. Both sides were considerably nervy in their opening matches and this could set up an extremely cagey affair. Wales manager, Robert Page will stress the importance to get a positive result in this fixture to his players, as they face Italy in their last group game. The Italians already have one foot in the knockout stages and are one of the favourites for the whole competition. The Red Dragons will likely lose to Italy and therefore they must play this game as if it were a cup final.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Kazakh Activist Convicted Of Having Ties To Banned Political Groups

SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's southern city of Shymkent has given a parole-like sentence to an activist after convicting him on charges of having ties with two banned opposition groups. The Qaratau district court on June 15 found 46-year-old Nurzhan Mukhammedov guilty of having ties with the banned...
Soccertucson.com

Switzerland 3-1 Turkey

Haris Seferovic opens the scoring for Switzerland, finally finding the net after a few close calls earlier in the tournament. Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri doubles the lead for the Swiss later in the first half to give his country a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break. Irfan Can Kahveci puts Turkey on the board in the second half, finding the top left corner from just outside the box to pull his country within a goal. Xherdan Shaqiri's second goal of the match closes any hopes of a Turkish comeback, as Switzerland wins 3-1 to give themselves a chance to make the Round of 16 as a third-place finisher.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which, by...
Worldcpj.org

Kazakh newspaper Aq Zhayiq and editor Azamat Maitanov receive death threats

Stockholm, June 16, 2021 – Kazakh authorities should swiftly and thoroughly investigate all threats made to employees of the independent newspaper Aq Zhayiq and ensure their safety, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Since the beginning of the year, unidentified individuals have sent dozens of death threats to Azamat...
Economyradioworld.com

Transmitters Prepped for Turkey

From our Who’s Buying What page: This fun photo shows some of the 12 NV5LT transmitters currently in production at Nautel that are headed for Turkish Radio & Television. “These transmitters are going to nine stations across five regions to enhance TRT’s coverage across Turkey,” the company said in a Facebook post.
Recipesbellyfull.net

Turkey Burgers

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. These are truly the best Turkey Burgers! Made with ground turkey, spinach, feta, and tasty seasonings, they cook up perfectly moist and delicious. They’re not only a great alternative to beef burgers, but you’ll probably love them so much, they won’t just be a back up. Directions for grilling and stovetop included. Great for lunch, an easy dinner, and backyard gatherings!
Lifestylewtmj.com

Turkey Terror at Radio City

Radio City has a new resident! Just a week ago, Scott had a run in with a particular turkey that was, and these are his words, stalking the lobby doors of Radio City. This put Scott in a predicament as he couldn’t leave work due to the fowl obstruction out the door. And wouldn’t you know it? A week later Pancake had his own run in with the terrible turkey too! Their stories chronicled – commercial free – right here: Enjoy!