Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man 2' controversy: We'd never do anything to offend anyone

Ahmed would he do anything to stay on good terms with Sarah Fraisou despite their divorce? To find out, it’s in this article!. Is Nicolo still in a relationship with Virginie? While we have revealed to you what it is currently between the two candidates of La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 5, Ahmed has just revealed if he was ready to remain friends and therefore on good terms with Sarah Fraisou. As a reminder, on March 30, the young woman announced on her social networks that she had filed for divorce. On her Snapchat account, she had mentioned the reasons for her breakup with the candidate of Holiday of the Angels 4 who also appeared in the sixth season of TFX’s romance program. In addition to the fact that they no longer got along and saw life in a different way, Sarah Fraisou explained: “We don’t want to be unhappy, we love each other and it is better for it to be like that, each on our side”.