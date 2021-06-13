Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man 2' controversy: We'd never do anything to offend anyone

bollywoodcountry.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We as a team -- our directors, writers -- are very sentimental to each and every person and state. We are sensitive to the culture. We would never do anything to offend anyone. Even in the first season, and in this season of 'The Family Man', we don't talk about politics. We put the characters there and we look at those characters in a humanised way. All those characters are heroes of their own story. Now, the show is there right in front of you. I know you are liking it because somewhere you feel that the show is not at all what you were apprehensive about. It is talking about you and your sentiment in a very respectful manner with all the love," Bajpayee told IANS.

bollywoodcountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharib Hashmi
Person
Sharad Kelkar
Person
Manoj Bajpayee
Person
Samantha Akkineni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ians#Tamil Nadu#The Eelam Tamils#Hindi#Sri Lankan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videossamachar-news.com

Manoj Bajpayee hints at how long fans have to wait for ‘The Family Man season 3’, says story is ready

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni have been gathering praises from all corners of the world for their stellar performances in the recently released web show The Family Man 2. The series has won a million hearts owing to its powerful storyline, direction and brilliant performances by the actors. Manoj, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for essaying the role of Srikant Tiwari, who is juggling between being a family man and a secret agent. Well, in the final episode of second season got us a idea what the third season could possibly have in store for fans.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

The Family Man Season 2: Was Manoj Bajpayee’s Track With His Controlling Boss Inspired by Disney’s The Incredibles? (LatesLY Exclusive)

The Family Man Season 2 has been a hot topic on social media, ever since the series dropped its new season last week on Amazon Prime Video. Most of the netizens are in awe of the performances, the direction and the characters in the series. On Twitter and Facebook, we have been seeing fans dissecting scenes, characters and the dialogues and giving their own interpretations. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar among others, and is created by Raj & DK. The Family Man Season 2: Chellam Sir is the New ‘Google’ for Fans of Manoj Bajpayee’s Web Series; Check Out Funny Memes and Jokes!
Celebritieslehren.com

Learn Acting From The ‘Family Man’ Actor Manoj Bajpayee

Leading celebrity engagement app, Unlu’s new non-academic EdTech platform, Unluclass, is providing people from across the country an opportunity to learn from the best in the industry. The platform is offering classes from industry veterans who have made a huge mark in their respective fields. For their film industry classes, they have megastars such as Manoj Bajpayee, Johny Lever teaching acting, and Dharma Production’s Shashank Khaitan teaching direction.
Posted by
The Independent

‘No one could do anything’: Man who went out to fetch milk loses 9 members of family in Mumbai building collapse

A man who stepped out to buy milk had a narrow escape but lost nine members of his family when a four-storey residence came crashing down on an adjoining building, killing at least 11 people, in India’s financial capital Mumbai late on Wednesday. Eight children were killed in the accident, including a toddler, reported Quint. Eighteen people are reported to have been injured in the incident resulting from torrential rain during the monsoon season, according to media reports.Among those who lost their loved ones in the collapse was Mohammed Rafiq Siddiqui who lost nine members of his...
TV & Videoslehren.com

Amazon Prime Video And Netflix Set Social Media Abuzz Over Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Family’

We all hear about streaming wars and how intense that space is between competitors, but you turn to social media and Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are a treat to their fans! The latest instance of their camaraderie surfaced yesterday as both brands engaged in a fun banter over Manoj Bajpayee’s debut with Netflix for his upcoming series. The Family Man, which launched last week, has been a blockbuster success with love pouring in from critics and consumers alike! Following the trailer release of its upcoming original ‘Ray’, Netflix posted a quirky message on social media saying “@ManojBajpayee coming to a Netflix Series. We love that you are a part of this family, Man ❤ – Ray”
Kidscommonsensemedia.org

All the Things We Never Knew

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this book. Consumerism. What parents need to know. User Reviews. Parents...
Relationshipsthesaxon.org

Ahmed (La Villa 6) ready to do anything to stay on good terms with Sarah Fraisou despite their divorce? We know more

Ahmed would he do anything to stay on good terms with Sarah Fraisou despite their divorce? To find out, it’s in this article!. Is Nicolo still in a relationship with Virginie? While we have revealed to you what it is currently between the two candidates of La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 5, Ahmed has just revealed if he was ready to remain friends and therefore on good terms with Sarah Fraisou. As a reminder, on March 30, the young woman announced on her social networks that she had filed for divorce. On her Snapchat account, she had mentioned the reasons for her breakup with the candidate of Holiday of the Angels 4 who also appeared in the sixth season of TFX’s romance program. In addition to the fact that they no longer got along and saw life in a different way, Sarah Fraisou explained: “We don’t want to be unhappy, we love each other and it is better for it to be like that, each on our side”.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Vidya Balan explains who is real 'lioness'

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Vidya Balan, who is currently basking in praise after the release of her action-thriller movie 'Sherni', says she thinks every woman is a lioness in real life, much like the character she played in the film. "Every woman is a 'Sherni'. A few of...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Why we don’t do Father’s Day in my family

We don’t do Father’s Day in my family. I adore my dad. You would too if you met him. He is the warmest and funniest man, and the word “generous” seems too puny to describe someone whose door is permanently open to waifs and strays and, like The Godfather on the day of his daughter’s wedding, can never refuse a request to help. But, he doesn’t like Father’s Day and we have come to respect that.He tells us he doesn’t like this day “set by capitalism”. My father is a proper socialist. When he was invited to Australia to read...
TV Seriesadland.tv

TV6 Sweden - I'd do anything for money - press, Sweden

Jonas Wittenmark & Tobias Carlson at Le Bureau, Stockholm have had way too much fun with this awesome brief - sell a TV show where people will endure all sorts of pain for money. I saw a (pretty bland actually, sorry guys) poster in the subway for the same show, but these press ads are miles better.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: From Gardish to Hulchul, 9 Best Positive Roles of the Iconic ‘Villain’ That Won Our Hearts! (LatestLY Exclusive)

The late Amrish Puri had been Bollywood’s favourite go-to guy when it comes to having someone play a baddie. Be it Mr India‘s Mogambo or Nagina‘s Bhairav or Nayak: The Real Hero‘s Bhairav Chauhan and many more such memorable antagonist roles, Amrish Puri, with his intimidating presence, piercing eyes and deep baritone, left an indelible impression with every character of his. So much that even regional cinema came calling when they need a larger-than-life baddie. Case in point, Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi or Priyadarshan’s Kala Pani. Not to mention, also Hollywood with Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom. Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: Netizens Remember the Iconic Villain of Hindi Cinema With Heartfelt Messages!
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Dibakar Banerjee Birthday: Loved Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar? Check Out These Five Brilliant Movies By The Director

Dibakar Banerjee is one of those directors who likes to make movies when he wants to make movies. He never feels the need to release movies after movies just because everyone thinks he is a brilliant director. His last release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar may not have seen a rousing welcome at the theatres but its digital release more than compensated for it, in terms of appreciation. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime and has developed a newfound fanbase due to that. We aren’t surprised at all. Since his first movie, Banerjee has made it amply clear he doesn’t believe in doing the regular commercial shiz. Instead, he will spin a realistic story and make it commercial. Khosla Ka Ghosla, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a perfect example of the same. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor Subvert Your Expectations in Dibakar Banerjee’s Dark Thriller (News Brig Exclusive)