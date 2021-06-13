Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man 2' controversy: We'd never do anything to offend anyone
"We as a team -- our directors, writers -- are very sentimental to each and every person and state. We are sensitive to the culture. We would never do anything to offend anyone. Even in the first season, and in this season of 'The Family Man', we don't talk about politics. We put the characters there and we look at those characters in a humanised way. All those characters are heroes of their own story. Now, the show is there right in front of you. I know you are liking it because somewhere you feel that the show is not at all what you were apprehensive about. It is talking about you and your sentiment in a very respectful manner with all the love," Bajpayee told IANS.bollywoodcountry.com