Kshatriya body objects to movie 'Prithviraj', demands name change
Shantanu Chauhan, youth wing head of the organization, said, "The insult of the great brave warrior Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan ji, who protected the nation and Hinduism, is an insult to every citizen of India. The title of Yash Raj produced film 'Prithviraj' directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is an insult to the great Hindu emperor. It is condemnable and insulting to not address such a great warrior and a brave son of India by his full name."bollywoodcountry.com