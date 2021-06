Gamers drinking Mountain Dew is sort of a cliché, but it is based on reality. People that play video games often drink that soda due to its high caffeine count. Taking things even further, many gamers chug energy drinks these days too. Why do they do this? So they can both stay alert and stay awake longer -- it allows them to play their games well into the the night. Believe it or not, I have also heard of some gamers refrigerating their underwear. This is done in the summer months as a way to keep cool during gaming marathons.… [Continue Reading]