Ten weeks completed with a big fat medal and three miles. My lovely beginner ladies fully graduated from their beginners running group. One of the ladies, Terri Ann, says “just wanted to say a big thank you to you all and Jules Baxter . . . all I ever wanted to do was manage one lap round the running track and last night I managed three miles, it’s definitely been physically and mentally challenging, but I wouldn’t have done it without the group. We did it ladies.”