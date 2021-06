Good morning. Weeks of leadership rumblings within the Nationals are expected to come to a head today, with some party members saying Barnaby Joyce could retake the top job from Michael McCormack. The other most likely leadership contender, David Littleproud, has told colleagues that as deputy leader he cannot challenge McCormack. But Littleproud could be clear to run if McCormack spilled his own leadership or chose not to stand again after a successful no-confidence motion in the Nationals party room. Two Nationals MPs have told Guardian Australia that Joyce has or is very close to having the numbers to topple McCormack. “I think he’s really close,” one said. “I think he’s always been close but I have heard increased noise over the last two weeks.”