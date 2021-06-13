Dusty Locane Unloads On "Rollin N Controllin Pt 2"
Drill is the furthest thing from dead. While artists like Lil Durk and Polo G are at the height of their respective careers, bringing the sounds of Chicago to the world, drill has found a new home in New York City -- Brooklyn, specifically. Pop Smoke helped take it to new heights but the artists that are bubbling up within the borough are offering glimpes of their potential. Dusty Locane, for example, has faced many comparisons to Pop yet his latest releases are establishing him independently of the late Brooklyn superstar.www.hotnewhiphop.com