Dusty Locane Unloads On "Rollin N Controllin Pt 2"

The past year has been a trying time for everyone, as the world has grappled with the widespread effects of COVID-19. The isolation, fear and losing loved ones that came with the virus also impacted the music industry hard, especially hip-hop. The genre that thrives on touring found rappers stuck at home and doing livestream shows instead as a result of the pandemic, eliminating the cultural experience of seeing a favorite rapper with friends and associates. Streaming and buying music only continues to temporarily satisfy a lot of rap fans who would usually be at concerts on the regular. With those streaming numbers going up, it helped a litany of rappers go platinum and higher from last March to now. Here, XXL sheds light on the rappers who still managed to find success amidst chaos.