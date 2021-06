Cristiano Ronaldo scored to lead Portugal to a 4-0 win over Israel in its final warm-up match before defending its European Championship title. Ronaldo scored in the 44th minute to take his international tally to 104 goals. He will enter Euro 2020 five goals away from tying the all-time scoring record for a men’s national team. The record is held by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone.