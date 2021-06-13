K Shiday Snaps Over Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green"

Nicki Minaj and Drake go way back. The two superstar rappers rep the same crew, Young Money Entertainment, from which they rose under Lil Wayne's tutelage. Since then, they've both gone on to have legendary careers, becoming some of the more revered artists of all time. When they were coming up, fans noticed that Drake and Nicki had chemistry in their videos and songs together and, naturally, fan fiction lovers created scenarios where the two ended up marrying each other and living happily ever after. That simulation never happened though as Nicki got married to her childhood friend Kenneth Petty, and Drake remains one of the most eligible bachelors in the world.