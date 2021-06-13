K Shiday Snaps Over Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green"
K Shiday has been a bubbling name in the rap game in recent times but her hunger is what's setting her apart from the other rappers in the game. Her lyricism is top notch and she's proven this time and time again. However, it was last year when she inked her deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint that put a new set of eyes on her. Unfortunately, that label situation didn't end up working out but K Shiday is still applying pressure with each release.www.hotnewhiphop.com