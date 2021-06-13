What Todd Howard has said about Starfield: 'It's like Skyrim in space' with detailed cheese sandwiches

Starfield will be a stronger game because it's exclusively coming to PC and Xbox Series X and S, according to Bethesda Games Studios boss Todd Howard. The Xbox E3 2021 presentation finally let the other shoe drop when it confirmed Starfield is a full-on Xbox exclusive, and it won't be coming to PS5 (or Switch) - the news we'd been waiting to hear ever since Microsoft announced it was buying Bethesda last year. It seems like a shrewd business move on Microsoft's part, of course, since it means everyone who wants to play the next game from one of the most popular studios in the business will need to play on a Microsoft platform. But Howard told The Telegraph that it will also mean good things for players, even as it means part of its audience may be regrettably left out for the time being.