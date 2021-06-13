What Todd Howard has said about Starfield: 'It's like Skyrim in space' with detailed cheese sandwiches
At long last we're learning about Bethesda's upcoming space RPG, Starfield, which is due to launch in November of 2022.That's still quite a ways off, but thanks to an E3 teaser trailer, a behind the scenes making-of feature from The Washington Post, an illuminating interview with Todd Howard in The Telegraph, plus a bit of sleuthing from excited Reddit members, we learned a lot more about Starfield today than we have in the past several years.www.pcgamer.com