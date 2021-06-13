Lauren Boebert Suggests ‘Clinton Crime Syndicate’ Behind Death of TV Anchor Christopher Sign
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has suggested that the “Clinton Crime Family” was responsible for the death of local news anchor Christopher Sign. Sign, an Alabama TV anchor and ex-University of Alabama footage player, was found dead at age 45 in his Scout Trace home on Saturday morning, according to the Hoover Police Department. Lt. Keith Czeskleba confirmed that his passing is currently being investigated as a suicide.dnyuz.com