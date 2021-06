The Red Sox bullpen has been working a lot of late, and it’s starting to catch up to some of their workloads. Between being in the midst of a 17-game stretch without a day off and some recent performances in which the starter got knocked out early, the arms are not well-rested. It seemed inevitable that a move would be coming soon, although their 40-man situation makes things a little more complicated. Nevertheless, they did make a move here on Thursday, optioning Phillips Valdez with Brandon Brennan coming up from Worcester.