What Starfield’s Xbox Exclusivity and Release Date Mean for The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE is the ultimate Elder Scrolls experience and includes exclusive Collector’s Items, the Base Game, and all Chapters: • Blackwood (New for 2021) • Greymoor • Elsweyr • Summerset • Morrowind Purchase the Collector's Edition for bonus in-game content including: • Battlefield Nightmare Senche Mount • Jewel-Feathered Sep Adder Pet • Temperamental Grimoire Memento • Deadlands Gladiator Outfit Style • Offer Weapon Emote ULTIMATE FREEDOM—Create your ultimate RPG character, play solo or adventure with friends, and determine your fate in an ever-expanding world. With no level restrictions, go anywhere, at any time in a truly open world. In The Elder Scrolls Online, the choice is yours. CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE—With a new tutorial, begin your adventure where you like: emerge from Coldharbour in the base game, battle Dragons in the Elsweyr Chapter, or get ready to face the Prince of Destruction Mehrunes Dagon in Blackwood, the latest Chapter. All content is accessible for new players, and you can switch adventures whenever you like. INCLUDES LATEST CHAPTER: BLACKWOOD—As part of the Gates of Oblivion adventure, a deal made with the Prince of Destruction comes due in Blackwood. Explore Imperial cities and murky bogs, uncover Mehrunes Dagon's sinister plot, and never adventure alone with the new Companions system.