Hands-on Preview – Blood Bowl 3

Q: This game didn’t go in favor of the Pioneers falling 45-0. What were your overall thoughts on how your team performed?. A: Well first, I want to give credit to Cortland. They have a well coached, very good football team that certainly put themselves in a good position to be conference champs. I’d be very surprised if they weren’t. And definitely, having watched the film, give them the edge in that big game they’ll finish their season with. Definitely want to give them some credit. On the other hand, we continue to make mistakes that really cost us. If you’re on the road and you’re playing a very good team, you can’t do that. We can’t turn the ball over four times and get behind like we did so quickly and recover. And like, we’ve done that in other games where we’ve been behind 14-3, we’ve been behind 17-0 against Brockport and then we come back and give ourselves a chance. But it’s very difficult to do that and we continue to do that. So I think the turnovers combined with just us not getting off the field on third down on defense. We only forced one punt. We had some assignment mistakes on defense more than we’ve had in any other game, so that’s on us that we can certainly fix, along with some miss tackles. We play better and it’s not 45-0. So, very unfortunate that it went the way it did, but we’ll certainly learn from that game.

