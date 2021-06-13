Hitless after second inning, Orioles fall 7-1 to Rays, are swept and suffer 15th straight road loss

Give away an out with a bunt in search of a run the way the Orioles did in the second inning, and that one run is usually all you’ll get. The Orioles got their run, but didn’t have another hit the rest of the game as the Rays shut them down again in a 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay that represented the Orioles’ fourth straight loss overall and extended their club-record road losing streak to 15 games.