‘Yes, this is really happening’: Xbox Series X Mini Fridge coming out this holiday season
It’s the world’s most powerful running joke: Microsoft’s Xbox Series X-themed mini fridge will be available for sale later this year. Fans and journalists alike have been saying for over a year that the Series X, the deluxe version of Microsoft’s latest Xbox console, looks more like a mini fridge — or a brick, or a monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey — than a video game system. Now, Microsoft has leaned into that with its latest gaming accessory.www.geekwire.com