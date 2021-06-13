Cancel
Electronics

‘Yes, this is really happening’: Xbox Series X Mini Fridge coming out this holiday season

By Thomas Wilde
geekwire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the world’s most powerful running joke: Microsoft’s Xbox Series X-themed mini fridge will be available for sale later this year. Fans and journalists alike have been saying for over a year that the Series X, the deluxe version of Microsoft’s latest Xbox console, looks more like a mini fridge — or a brick, or a monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey — than a video game system. Now, Microsoft has leaned into that with its latest gaming accessory.

