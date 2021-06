The Chicago Cubs have won six consecutive home games, and look for a seventh straight win at Wrigley Field in tonight's series opener against the Miami Marlins. The Cubs are -136 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Chicago is the National League's best home team at 24-10, while Miami is an NL East-worst 12 games under .500 (13-25) on the road this season. The Marlins enter this game having lost 11 of their last 12 road games, and scored just three total runs in a three-game sweep at the Cardinals. Chicago's Zach Davies (4-3, 4.01 ERA) is looking for a win in his third straight start. He is 3-2 with a 5.74 in six career starts against Miami. The Marlins have not yet announced a starting pitcher.