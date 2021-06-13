Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

New Limited Edition “Black Album” Batch Of Black Whiskey From Metallica

By Doug O’Brien
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001sPL_0aTE5t1F00

Metallic introduced their blackened whiskey back in August of 2018. They use the Black Noise sonic enhancement process to create their signature flavor. As best as I can understand and explain (remember I’m just a DJ), Metallica is cranked up while the whiskey is being processed to create a uniquely Metallica flavored whiskey. Now they have introduced a limited edition “Black Album” enhanced batch of black whiskey. Metallica bassist, Robert Trujillo, gives you a peek at the limited edition package.

This new pack comes with a 750mL bottle of the Black Album-enhanced Batch 114 whiskey, which has notes of burnt caramel, oak, honey, cinnamon and more, plus a collectible matte black whiskey coin. There’s also the Snakebyte Cocktail Booklet, which provides several drink recipes and was named after James Hetfield’s signature Snakebyte guitar.

The limited batch is out in time to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the “Black Album” this year. If you can’t find it at your local store, you can always get it at Blackenedwhiskey.com.

-- Doug O’Brien

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
43K+
Followers
50K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
James Hetfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#The Black Album#Food Drink#Beverages#New Limited Edition#Black Noise#Blackenedwhiskey Com#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD: The Black Album 'Changed Our Lives'

In honor of METALLICA's iconic self-titled album, widely known as The Black Album, Blackened American Whiskey announced its limited edition The Black Album Whiskey Pack. A true collector's item for both whiskey enthusiasts and METALLICA fans alike, the pack features a 750ml bottle of Batch 114 finished with Blackened's proprietary Black Noise sonic-enhancement process tuned to the songs of The Black Album. The pack also includes a collectible whiskey coin and the Snakebyte Cocktail Booklet, featuring riffs of the classic whiskey "Snake Bite" drink created by some of today's rock star bartenders from across the country, and named after James Hetfield's signature ESP Snakebyte guitar. Now available at retailers in select markets and nationwide on BlackenedWhiskey.com.
Rock MusicKerrang

Album review: Black Sabbath – Sabotage Super Deluxe

This week marks eight years since Black Sabbath released 13, the first album to bear the band’s name in 18 years, and the first to feature Ozzy Osbourne on vocals in 35. Its predecessor, 1995’s Forbidden, was a turkey, while the last two albums to feature the band’s classic original line-up – ​’76s thin-spread Technical Ecstasy and ​’78s lousy Never Say Die! – were the sounds of an exhausted band fumbling, and then simply falling apart. Had the band’s story ended with either of these, it would have been a disappointing full-stop on the career of of one the most important bands in musical history.
DrinksPosted by
SPY

Whiskey of the Week: Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch

Why write about Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch? It’s not a new release, although the bottle and label just underwent a redesign that arguably has a more modern feel than the original packaging. According to distillery reps, this new “proprietary” glass bottle is supposed to evoke a premium feel, with the Evan Williams name etched across the top near the neck, a gold foil “1783,” and what it calls an upgraded capsule. So why all this attention paid to what is an often ignored member of the Evan Williams family, compared to the original Black Label, Bottled in Bond, and the usually excellent Single Barrel expressions? The answer is probably right there in the question: to make 1783 a better known member of this inexpensive but high-quality bourbon brand.
Drinkscoolmaterial.com

Laws Whiskey House Releases Limited Edition Bonded Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey

Award-winning distillery Laws Whiskey House has just announced its latest, terroir-driven release: a Limited Edition Centennial Straight Wheat. Made from 100% soft white centennial wheat grown in Colorado’s San Luis Valley, this whiskey is gentle in its approach but distinctively flavorful. Laws aged this whiskey for over four years in charred oak barrels resulting in a complex flavor profile with notes of bitter orange peel, floral teas, and lush honey.
Musicwvli927.com

Black Sabbath’s ‘Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition’ Now Available

Rhino is paying tribute to Black Sabbath with the release of a collection that includes a newly remastered version of the band’s sixth studio album, Sabotage, along with a complete live show recorded during the band’s 1975 tour. Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition is available now as a four-CD set and a four-LP set that includes the same music on 180-gram vinyl plus a bonus 7-inch with the single edit for “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” and “Hole In The Sky” on the flipside, with artwork replicating the very rare Japanese release of the single. The newly remastered version of the original album is also available via digital download and streaming services.
Drinkslatestnewspost.com

Metallica releases ‘sound-enhanced’ whiskey pack

Members of heavy metal rock band Metallica have released a sonically-enhanced, limited edition whiskey pack. In 2018, members of Metallica partnered with Whistlepig master distiller Dave Pickerell to launch a whiskey, which had received musical treatment. Barrels of the whiskey, Blackened, are fed with sound waves to enhance and finish...
Public HealthSacramento Bee

The Black Crowes wrote a big batch of new songs during the pandemic

Black Crowes fans will be happy to know that during the pandemic shutdown, Chris and Rich Robinson weren’t feuding and they weren’t just sitting around bingeing Netflix shows. The brothers who front the Crowes wrote as many as 20 songs during the break, Chris said in a Zoom interview Wednesday.
Animalskozzradio.com

SCIENCE: A New Frog Species Was Named After Led Zeppelin

Scientists have quite the exquisite taste in music if I do say so myself. A new frog species was discovered in the Ecuadorian Andes and they named it after none other than . . . LED ZEPPELIN. Behold the Pristimantis ledzeppelin . . . located near southeastern Ecuador and northeastern...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Dean Blunt Releasing New Album Black Metal 2 This Week

Dean Blunt has announced Black Metal 2, the sequel to his 2014 release Black Metal. It arrives this Friday, June 11 (via Rough Trade). Any further information on the release is scarce for the time being. Below, find the tracklist and cover artwork. Black Metal 2 is the first full-length...
Economyphillytrib.com

A Black whiskey entrepreneur will help bankroll others like her

In 2017 Fawn Weaver began bottling Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey as a passion project to honor Nearest Green, the formerly enslaved distiller who taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey. Four years later, her bourbon has sold nearly 1.5 million bottles, according to a recent report in The Spirits Business.
Beauty & Fashionflaunt.com

Yelawolf | Latest Album 'Mud Mouth', Upcoming Rock Album, Fashion Brand, & New Whiskey

When it comes to conversations in hip-hop, Yelawolf continues to make his mark. Hailing from Gadsden, Alabama, the rapper, songwriter, performer, and entrepreneur exploded onto the scene back in 2005, and he’s been feeding his fans with the hardest rhymes since. His spitfire flow and impeccable wordplay does not go unnoticed, and his love for the art shines through with each release.
Shoppingcinelinx.com

New The Bad Batch Black Series Toys Revealed

On top of showing off the new Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary figures this morning, Hasbro has also shown off new toys from The Bad Batch!. Star Wars collectors have even more to look forward to, as Hasbro has revealed three new figures (two based on Bad Batch, with one from Clone Wars) which will be various retail exclusives:
Rock Musicmetal-rules.com

DEE GEES: Present HAIL SATIN, Record Store Day Exclusive Limited Edition Vinyl LP

It’s Record Store Day Night Fever as the Brothers Foo Gibb it to you good with HAIL SATIN, the high Travoltage debut album of Foo Fighters’ disco alter ego the DEE GEES. Out July 17 as a limited edition vinyl album packaged era-appropriately in a dazzling rainbow mylar sleeve, HAIL SATIN is the bipolar party record of the summer. Side A features Grohl, Hawkins, Mendel, Smear, Shiflett and Jaffee lighting up the floor at Foo Fighters’ 606 studios with faithful renditions of five stone cold Brothers Gibb classics — Bee Gees bangers “You Should Be Dancing,” Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman” + Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” — while side B literally rocks the party with live at 606 renditions of roughly half of Foo Fighters pandemic panacea album MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Ex-Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Not Interested In Joining Megadeth

Following Megadeth's ousting of co-founding bassist Dave Ellefson last month, fans have repeatedly suggested that former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted could change teams and partner with Megadeth. While Newsted has been a longtime friend of Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine, the bassist has made no indication in recent years that he's...
Musicthebharatexpressnews.com

Troy Kingi on his new album ‘Black Sea Golden Ladder’

This audio is not downloadable due to copyright restrictions. Yesterday saw the release of Troy Kingi’s fifth album Black Sea Gold Scale. It marks the halfway point of the Tai Tokerau singer’s 10/10/10 series. The folk-inspired album sees Troy teaming up with Delaney Davidson on his most personal record to date. Black Sea Gold Scale was written and recorded as part of the Troy Matairangi Mahi The Bharat Express News Artist Residency hosted by the Governor General and Massey University.