Homemade fireworks to blame for starting fatal house fire
The fire that destroyed three homes and prompted an hours-long lockdown in Eagleville on Thursday was started by a resident with homemade fireworks, police said Friday. Thomas Razzi, 66, died in the blaze, which investigators say he intentionally set after being confronted by a code-enforcement officer from Lower Providence Township. Detectives discovered Razzi’s body just before midnight Friday inside the unit he rented in Eaglestream Apartments.firefightingnews.com