Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Homemade fireworks to blame for starting fatal house fire

By Staff Writer
FireFighting News.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire that destroyed three homes and prompted an hours-long lockdown in Eagleville on Thursday was started by a resident with homemade fireworks, police said Friday. Thomas Razzi, 66, died in the blaze, which investigators say he intentionally set after being confronted by a code-enforcement officer from Lower Providence Township. Detectives discovered Razzi’s body just before midnight Friday inside the unit he rented in Eaglestream Apartments.

firefightingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Explosions#Philadelphia#Hoarding#Accident#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Accidentswestsenecabee.com

Fireworks spark trash can fire

Sunday, May 30 • Police responded to a fight at a restaurant on Seneca Street. The suspect allegedly grabbed a female’s face inside the bar and slammed her onto the ground before he was pushed out onto the patio by employees. Once outside, the suspect punched and shoved another male, causing him to fall, hit his head and briefly lose […]
AccidentsLeduc Representative

Breton RCMP investigate fatal house fire

Two children died in a house fire in the Buck Lake area last week. RCMP with the Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit were conducting an unrelated investigation in the area when the investigation led them to a house fire near Twp 465 and Range Road 630. RCMP officers notified fire...
Accidentsmixmaine.com

Winterport Fatal Fire

Two people are dead after an early morning house fire today, June 10, at 622 Steam Road, Winterport. The deceased are believed to be Raymond Cornelison, 29, and HannahMae McAllister, 20. The two had been living at the residence. The remains have been transported to a local funeral home where they will be examined by the Medical Examiner’s office.
AccidentsSaipan Tribune

‘Canoe house fire started beneath roof overhang’

The cause of the fire that charred a portion of the canoe house in Susupe and the indigenous canoe (or sakman) inside it early Monday morning remains unknown but it has been determined that the flames originated beneath the overhang of the roof. According to a Department of Fire and...
Public SafetyMiddletown Press

Grass clippings dispute blamed in fatal shooting

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County man is dead after a shooting that his fiancée blames on a dispute over grass clippings. Allen Waller of Glasgow Village was killed Sunday in the driveway of his home. His fiancée, who did not want to be identified, told KTVI-TV that Waller was killed over a long-standing dispute with the people who mow the neighbor's yard.
Kenosha County, WIKenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: Fatality reported at farm house fire in Brighton

BRIGHTON — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives, along with the county fire task force, are investigating a fire that left one person dead Monday at a home in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142). Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Hannah said Tuesday afternoon that the victim’s name was not...
Fort Atkinson, WICBS 58

Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort Atkinson on fire days later. A criminal complaint says Elizabeth Durkee told investigators the 72-year-old woman was in ill health, spent most of her time in bed and wanted to die, so on June 7 she covered her grandmother's nose and mouth with duct tape and she eventually stopped moving.
CBS 46

11 pets killed in Las Vegas house fire caused by fireworks

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas firefighters battled a fire early Saturday morning that was caused by fireworks and killed 11 pets. According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, crews responded to the 1300 Block of East Carey Avenue around 4:30 a.m., June 19 after receiving reports that a home was on fire.
AccidentsPosted by
Y101

RV Full of Fireworks Catches Fire

A video shared to "Street People of Los Angeles" on Instagram showed what happened when a recreational vehicle caught fire that was apparently filled with fireworks. The video starts by showing an out of control blaze that's consumed the majority of the camper parked on the side of the road. A few seconds after the person shooting the video says "East L.A," the sounds of the fireworks lighting and launching can be heard.
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Fatal house fire, car crash keep emergency personnel busy

Authorities investigating cause of fire suspected of taking a person's life, driver arrested for DUI after car collides into home. Emergency personnel had a hectic Monday evening, responding to both a deadly house fire and a car that plowed into a residence. The incidents happened within 30 minutes of each...
AccidentsWFMJ.com

Crews respond to fatal house fire in Liverpool Twp.

At least one person is dead after a house fire in Liverpool Township Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 600 block of 9th Ave. around 6 p.m. The coroner and state fire marshall have been called to the scene. At least one person was transported by ambulance to the...
West Hartford, CTKESQ

Lightning blamed for house fire

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Lightning is being blamed for a house fire in West Hartford. Firefighters said they responded to Gerthmere Drive on Monday morning. They said they believed lightning was likely the cause. A homeowner was inside at the time. The man ran out as soon as he...
Accidentsgivesendgo.com

House Fire

Ernest and his Wife Alida and their precious 4 children lost their home in a devastating house fire June 15! There was nothing salvageable and their youngest is only a month old! As you think of how it would feel to have a Precious newborn and be homeless, let's give so they can meet those bills and also start over again to provide a Home for their family!!
WMDT.com

Wednesday house fire in Snow Hill caused by child playing with fireworks, fire marshal says

SNOW HILL, Md. – Fire officials say a child playing with fireworks caused a house fire Wednesday evening in Snow Hill. We’re told the fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on Purnell Street. Firefighters with Snow Hill, Newark, Girdletree, Stockton, and Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene and were able to control the fire quickly.
Columbiana County, OHMorning Journal

Fatal fire

Area firefighters stand in front of 612 Ninth Ave. in LaCroft, which was cordoned off after a fatal fire Thursday night. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time. Liverpool Township fire crews responded to the residence shortly after 6 p.m., finding it engulfed, and called for backup tankers and manpower. Both Calcutta and Glenmoor as well as Wellsville fire crews arrived on scene to assist in the blaze, which appeared to have caused heavy damage to the home owned by June McVay, according to the Columbiana County Auditor’s website. News partner WKBN-TV reported officials said the fire started in the kitchen. WKBN also reported a neighbor said the victim who died is elderly and her daughter, who takes care of her, was burned and taken to a burn unit.
Basehor, KSLeavenworth Times

Apartment fire blamed on smoking material

No injuries were reported Thursday morning following a fire at a duplex apartment in Basehor. The fire was reported at 4:16 a.m. on 158th Court. Mike Lingenfelser, chief of the Fairmount Township Fire Department, said the fire started on an upstairs deck of the duplex apartment. People in the apartment...