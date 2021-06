As Henan Province fell under Japanese control, Wuhan became the next defensive objective for the Chinese. Wuhan was the capital city of the Hubei Province, and it was actually consisted of three small cities of Wuchang, Hankou, and Hanyang. It was the second largest Chinese city by population. It sat in the midstream of the Yangtze River, and was strategically important both as an industrial center as well as a transportation hub. The Japanese understood its importance, and further ventured that should the Chinese regulars be defeated at Wuhan, coupled with the capture of top ranking Chinese leaders, Chinese resistance might be brought to an end entirely.