Netflix announced that Smith will star in the special that will include comedy sketches, musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and noteworthy conversations among other things. Smith's Westbrook Studios will produce the special. As Vulture notes, Netflix didn't reveal any other details, other than that it will launch later this year. "There is no indication whether or not it will be tied to a specific holiday, like Bill Murray’s Netflix Christmas special or Michael Bolton’s Netflix Valentine’s Day special before it," says Rebecca Alter, who thinks this special is Smith's response to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. "Can we expect a Will Smith Halloween? Will Smith and Pals Thanksgiving? Will Smith Presents Rosh Hashanah? Whatever it is, it’ll be better than Smith’s last major Netflix project."