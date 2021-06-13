Cancel
Growing the Circular Economy: Opportunities for Resource Recycling under China’s Carbon-Neutrality Target

By RMI
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published on RMI.org. For the first time, RMI has examined the vast potential for resource recycling in China and shown how it can serve as an important component of reaching the nation’s zero-carbon goal. Growing the Circular Economy: Opportunities for Resource Recycling under China’s Carbon-Neutrality Target [PDF] quantifies the market opportunity across nine key segments, from scrap steel and plastics to biomass and EV batteries, finding a ¥2.8 trillion potential market in 2050.

cleantechnica.com
