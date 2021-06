From the start, Final Fantasy VII: Remake has emerged as a strong nostalgia mixed with many new stories and visualizations, defining the rich ending of the previous generation. Powered by the Unreal Engine, with high quality character models, and an extended look for the second hero of the story – steampunk Midgar. The effect is great so far, even on the base model of the PlayStation 4. Although at first you could see slight differences between parts of the game. With the unveiling of work on Intergrade, and thus the new generation update, I’ve decided to delve once again into a new view of Squaresoft’s old achievements. And he deserves it.