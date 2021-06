On June 14, Monday, victims of the Grenfell fire were remembered by survivors and community organizations in London, who marked the fourth anniversary of the tragedy that claimed 72 lives. The remembrances were made by groups such as Grenfell United and Justice4Grenfell under the theme Go Green for Grenfell. They were mainly confined to online events due to COVID-19 restrictions. Survivors and relatives of the Grenfell victims have alleged that even after four years of the tragedy, there has been no change or action to ensure justice for the victims.