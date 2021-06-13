Cancel
Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, Day 3 of Euro 2020 did not disappoint - and after the difficult scenes in Copenhagen just over twenty-four hours ago, it has been something of a blessing that it has delivered. England, Austria and the Netherlands are up and running, while Croatia, North Macedonia and Ukraine must wait...

West Ham face tough summer decision as Euro 2020 star ‘decides’ future

Reports in the Italian media claim forward Andriy Yarmolenko has already made up his mind about his West Ham United career. The 31-year-old is currently starring for Ukraine at the European Championship. He has already scored two goals and assisted one as Andriy Shevchenko’s side sit second in Group C. But that is all a far cry from his experience in the East End.
The Independent

England vs Romania LIVE: Euro 2020 friendly result and reaction today

Follow all the action as England host Romania in their final Euro 2020 warm-up friendly at the Riverside Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side defeated Austria 1-0 in their first warm-up game earlier this week, with Bukayo Saka scoring his maiden England goal. However, the victory was overshadowed by the late injury suffered by Trent Alexander-Arnold which will rule him out of the tournament, while Saka is also set to miss out tonight having picked up a less serious knock. Southgate will need to decide who to call up in Alexander-Arnold’s place, with the six remaining players trimmed from the provisional squad now having a last chance to stake their claim. In more positive news, Jordan Henderson is set to make his first appearance since February after returning to full training. “The last two, three days training have been a lot more positive for him [Henderson],” Southgate said. “He’s been visibly happier within himself and that’s a positive sign.” Furthermore, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United’s players will be available to feature, having missed out against Austria due to their participation in European finals at club level. Follow all the action live below.Read more:Fans boo as England and Romania take the knee
Euro 2020: Netherlands vs. Ukraine betting odds, preview, and pick

The Netherlands will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday, June 13 as they host Ukraine in a pivotal match to determine the winner of Group C. The Oranje are heavily favored to win, with a low-scoring matchup expected. Netherlands looking to find some consistency. With captain Virgil Van...
England vs Croatia – Euro 2020: Dwell rating, crew information and updates – NEWPAPER24

After months of construct up the speak is over and the soccer takes over. In just some hours England start their Euro 2020 journey in opposition to Croatia at Wembley. It’s honest to say that Gareth Southgate’s facet will enter this afternoon’s contest barely undercooked, having fielded weaker groups for 2 drab friendlies in opposition to Austria and Romania, in addition to having to deal with a spread of harm points.
[UEFA-EURO] England vs Croatia. Live Stream Reddit Official Channels

Enjoy full streaming of England vs Croatia live coverage exclusive on ESPN on 9th June 2021. How to watch England vs Croatia live stream online? Check all official channels to watch England vs Croatia online Reddit plus official channels here. England vs Croatia or Euro Live Streaming is the 16th...
England vs Croatia: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

England kick off their eagerly awaited Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday as Gareth Southgate's men face possibly their trickiest group stage assignment against Croatia. It's difficult not to get excited about the Three Lions' chances this summer given the stellar squad at Southgate's disposal and the fact the latter stages will all be played at Wembley Stadium, though the team did their best to taper expectations with two underwhelming performances in their warm-up games.
The Independent

Netherlands vs Ukraine confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture tonight

The Netherlands took a blow on Tuesday as it was confirmed Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the Euros through injury.Manager Frank de Boer, whose side have their first match against Ukraine on Sunday, has since confirmed he will not replace the star for the tournament.He said: “It is always sad when boys have to drop out injured.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Netherlands face Ukraine“To join the group at this stage is not exactly ideal. We are two weeks on the road, I don’t like that. I also have enough midfielders in...
UEFA EURO 2020 – Netherlands vs Ukraine Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Netherlands vs Ukraine kick off? Sunday 13th June, 2021 – 20:00 (UK) Where is Netherlands vs Ukraine being played? Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam.
MINUTE BY MINUTE: Netherlands vs Ukraine (Euro)

Sorry Holland !! Cross from the left for Dumfries to seem utterly alone, however his header misses the mark and he misses the chance 38 ‘. Save Buschan once more !! Wijnaldum’s mid-range shot that the Ukrainian goalkeeper manages to include along with his left hand 36 ‘Holland maintains its siege, the match is performed within the Ukrainian area 33’
The Independent

England vs Croatia team news: Kieran Trippier starts at left back in Euro 2020 surprise

Kieran Trippier is a surprise inclusion at left-back England’s starting line-up for their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia at Wembley.Trippier, naturally a right-back, has been preferred to left-footers Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw, with manager Gareth Southgate counting on his delivery from set-pieces.Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden start alongside captain Harry Kane in the attack, with Jack Grealish named among the substitutes.LIVE: Live coverage of England vs Croatia at Euro 2020Chilwell and Jadon Sancho miss out on a place in the 23-man squad, though neither player is injured. All Euro 2020 teams are required to name three goalkeepers in...
Netherlands vs Austria – Euro 2020: Live score, team news and updates

Holland vs Austria LIVE: Memphis Depay slots early penalty after Austria captain David Alaba conceded spot kick with rash tackle. The two unbeaten sides in Group C meet tonight in what promises to be a thrilling contest between Holland and Austria. The Dutch edged out Ukraine for a 3-2 opening...
England vs Scotland – Euro 2020 LIVE: Build-up, team news and updates

The most notable fixture in Group D has arrived, as England and Scotland renew their historic rivalry in a fiercely important clash tonight. The pair first played all the way back in 1872, in what is recognised as the oldest international fixture in history. After comfortably winning their opening fixture...
Patrik Schick scores again as Czechs edge closer to last 16 with Croatia draw

Patrik Schick continued his Hampden hot streak as the Czech Republic boosted their qualification hopes with a 1-1 draw against Croatia. The Bayer Leverkusen ace lit up the Euros with two goals – including a 50-yard stunner – in Monday’s win over Scotland. But it was a controversial penalty which...
Ukraine vs North Macedonia – Euro 2020: Live score, team news and updates

Ukraine and North Macedonia will both be desperate to get their first points of Euro 2020 on the board when they meet in Bucharest on Thursday afternoon. Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine side come into the game on the back of a narrow defeat by Holland – where they came back from two goals down only to lose to a Denzel Dumfries header late on in Amsterdam.