Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

Follow all the action as England host Romania in their final Euro 2020 warm-up friendly at the Riverside Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side defeated Austria 1-0 in their first warm-up game earlier this week, with Bukayo Saka scoring his maiden England goal. However, the victory was overshadowed by the late injury suffered by Trent Alexander-Arnold which will rule him out of the tournament, while Saka is also set to miss out tonight having picked up a less serious knock. Southgate will need to decide who to call up in Alexander-Arnold’s place, with the six remaining players trimmed from the provisional squad now having a last chance to stake their claim. In more positive news, Jordan Henderson is set to make his first appearance since February after returning to full training. “The last two, three days training have been a lot more positive for him [Henderson],” Southgate said. “He’s been visibly happier within himself and that’s a positive sign.” Furthermore, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United’s players will be available to feature, having missed out against Austria due to their participation in European finals at club level. Follow all the action live below.Read more:Fans boo as England and Romania take the knee