Wrightsville Beach’s plan for Causeway Drive would remove parking, add bike lanes
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — Beach town leaders have a plan to revamp parts of Causeway Drive, involving a red-tape request to the N.C. Department of Transportation. At the board of aldermen meeting last week, the town deliberated on improvements to Causeway Drive. The conceptual plan would eliminate on-street parking, narrow the lanes, and provide 5-foot extended shoulders from Seacrest to Island drives for a bike path.portcitydaily.com