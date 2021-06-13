Cancel
Wrightsville Beach, NC

Wrightsville Beach’s plan for Causeway Drive would remove parking, add bike lanes

By Port City Daily Staff
portcitydaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — Beach town leaders have a plan to revamp parts of Causeway Drive, involving a red-tape request to the N.C. Department of Transportation. At the board of aldermen meeting last week, the town deliberated on improvements to Causeway Drive. The conceptual plan would eliminate on-street parking, narrow the lanes, and provide 5-foot extended shoulders from Seacrest to Island drives for a bike path.

