From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are all false," Abu Qwaider said. "They are just lies." Mansour Abbas, leader of the conservative Islamic party Raam and a champion of the Bedouin cause, became a political kingmaker this month by supporting a new coalition to oust Israel's longest serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.