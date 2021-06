As a growing number of organizations begin to welcome their workforce back into physical office spaces and facilities, employees are understandably concerned about whether they can be assured of safe and healthy protocols being taken in their working environments in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic. In one survey, 64 percent of Americans said they were worried about their health and safety when returning to work. The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) began to wrestle with the question of how to address these concerns shortly after it became clear that COVID-19 was going to pose a serious and ongoing global threat. IWBI is the creator of the widely adopted WELL Building Standard (WELL), a roadmap for creating and certifying spaces that advance human health and well-being.