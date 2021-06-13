Cancel
Parks Residence – Box in the Woods / Raleigh Architecture

By HWD Team
homeworlddesign.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitects: The Raleigh Architecture Co. Description by Raleigh Architecture: On a heavily wooded site, down a gravel road in the heart of a suburban neighborhood, lies the Parks Residence. The house blends into the surrounding forest through the use of subdued materials and reflection, hiding away light-filled volumes inside. Beginning with a simple box, the outer form was manipulated to orient views towards the trees to the east and creek to the west. Envisioned as a Wunderkammer, or “cabinet of wonder”, the interior spaces strive to be a backdrop for the numerous weird and wonderful objects collected by the client over several decades.

#Earth Moving#Art#Loft#Engineered Wood#Parks Residence#Raleigh Architecture#Wunderkammer#Tpo
