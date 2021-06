Today we’re going to discover how to make your own makeup products from scratch. We also show you how to make the most out of your makeup products before throwing them out. Do you want to make your own tinted lip balm? First, melt some coconut oil in the microwave. Then add your favorite color crayon to the melted oil and wait for it to dissolve. Transfer the mixture inside a small container and wait for it to cool down. You can also add the leftovers of an old lipstick into the melted coconut oil.