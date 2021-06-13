Saugeen Shores police seize 'large quantity' of fentanyl

Overdoses, deaths, and now finally, the arrests of the dealers responsible. Fentanyl seizures are at an all-time high, as police have seized more of the drug thus far in 2021 than they did the entire year of 2020. The extremely potent drug has led to a massive upsurge in overdose deaths over the past few years in the United States, as more and more of the drug begins to flow freely in American streets. Back in May, Hailey Deickman, an 18-year-old teen, died from a fentanyl overdose after she was sold what she believed to be the prescription painkiller Percocet. The pill she bought, however, was magnitudes more powerful than a Percocet could ever be.