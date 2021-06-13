Cancel
Law Enforcement

Saugeen Shores police seize 'large quantity' of fentanyl

By Denis Langlois
Lucknow Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaugeen Shores police say they seized a “large quantity” of suspected fentanyl Friday while searching a vehicle in Port Elgin. Just over 53 grams of the highly toxic opioid, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, was seized, according to a police news release. “The presence of...

