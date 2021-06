This Sunday, Square Enix held a special presentation during E3 2021 to reveal some of their new titles along with providing some never-before-seen footage of gameplay. Square Enix Presents kicked off their event with the mystery Eidos-Montréal title that was teased ahead of time. The world premiere announcement turned out to be the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be released this October 26th, 2021. From the trailer and the gameplay footage, the game really captures the spirit of the team we know and has a nice accompanying retro soundtrack. Players take on big alien beasts and cross paths with a variety of interesting villains both well known and obscure. Though the entire team is featured and they set out together, you can only control Star-Lord.