Kentucky State

Kentucky shooting leaves one person dead, three wounded, police say

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 7 days ago
One person was killed and three were wounded in an early Sunday shooting outside a home in Kentucky’s largest city, police said.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the residence around midnight and found four people outside with gunshot wounds, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency.

One person died on the way to the hospital, one was in critical condition and two had non-life-threatening wounds, said police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

No arrests were immediately made. Police continue to investigate.

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
