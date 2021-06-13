Kentucky shooting leaves one person dead, three wounded, police say

One person was killed and three were wounded in an early Sunday shooting outside a home in Kentucky’s largest city, police said.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the residence around midnight and found four people outside with gunshot wounds, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency.

One person died on the way to the hospital, one was in critical condition and two had non-life-threatening wounds, said police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

No arrests were immediately made. Police continue to investigate.