Public Health Sudbury and Districts says it will continue to fast-track second doses of COVID-19 vaccine through additional walk-in clinics scheduled over the next week. “Effective immediately, anyone who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) on or before May 9, 2021, and anyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago, can present to a Public Health-led walk-in clinic for their second vaccine dose,” the health unit said in a release.