Guardians of the Galaxy is single-player only, has no DLC and no microtransactions

vg247.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix and Eidos Montreal game, Marvels’ Guardians of the Galaxy, is going to focus on the single-player experience and will provide a fully realized game at launch. Guardians of the Galaxy kicked off the Square Enix E3 2021 show, and it impressed Marvel fans the world over. But perhaps the most interesting bytes of information were left out of the main showcase: the developers have confirmed there’ll be no DLC and no microtransactions.

www.vg247.com
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Everything we know about the Guardians of the Galaxy game

During the Square Enix Presents showcase at E3 2021, we got an extended look at Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy, which is due to release later this year. Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy game is set to release on October 26, 2021. Below is the official descriptions:. "Guaridan's...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Cover Reveal – Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

When I learned Eidos-Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, I assumed the superhero team dynamic would lead to a cooperative or multiplayer experience, much like Crystal Dynamics’ take on The Avengers. That surprisingly isn’t the case. Eidos Montreal is sticking to the script it knows well. From Thief to Deus Ex, this development studio has proved it knows how to make riveting single-player experiences that are backed by meaningful player choice. That’s exactly what Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is.
Video Gamespunchjump.com

Guardians of the Galaxy to trek PS5, Xbox, PC in Oct.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week announced Guardians of the Galaxy Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player third-person action title that includes firearm battles, squad controls, and decision-based gameplay. It will be sold Oct. 26.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Guardians of the Galaxy game will apparently be unveiled at E3 2021

A Guardians of the Galaxy game will be unveiled at E3 2021, according to a reputable journalist. On the latest episode of the Triple Click podcast, host and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claimed that a new Guardians of the Galaxy video game will debut at E3 2021. This actually isn't the first time we've heard whispers of the Guardians of the Galaxy adaptation, as rumors first reared their heads earlier this month when Square Enix unveiled their E3 2021 presentation schedule.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

E3 2021: Eidos Montreal reveals Guardians of the Galaxy

At today's Square-Enix E3 presentation, Eidos Montreal announced a new Guardians of the Galaxy action game, starring all of the well known characters from the comic/film franchise. While they didn't use the movie characters' likenesses, they certainly seemed to capture the tone of the thing. You don't have the big-name...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is also coming to Switch

The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game has been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch. Initially announced during E3 2021 as a PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC title, today's Nintendo E3 2021 Direct added the Switch as another supported platform. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is launching on all platforms on the same day: October 26, 2021.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to pre-order Guardians of the Galaxy – Bonuses and editions guide

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal are bringing the fan-favorite spacefaring superhero team to PC and consoles on October 26 with Guardians of the Galaxy. If you’re planning on picking up the single-player third-person action game, there are several different editions to choose from. This guide will detail the different editions, as well as the bonuses for pre-ordering the game.
Video Gamespsu.com

Square Enix’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Is Reportedly Not A Live-Service

After the troubled release of Marvel’s Avengers from Square Enix, it appears that the publisher’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game will not be a live service. Revealed by Jason Schreier on the Triple Click Podcast, Square Enix’s game, which will be revealed at Square Enix Presents on June 13, he said that the game will not be a live-service, marking a surprising turn for the publisher after the release of Marvel’s Avengers.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Video Gameswhatsthebest.co.uk

E3 2021 announces Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos-Montreal has turned the beloved Marvel franchise into a "single-player story-driven, action /adventure game", according to game developer Oliver Proulx. Guardians of the Galaxy will be coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 26th 2021. The game is said to bring more options when it comes to social interactions than previous Eidos-Montreal games.
Video GamesIGN

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy World Premiere Trailer

Be a hero with Star Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Eidos Montréal newest game. This Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy release date trailer premiered at Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase as part of E3 2021. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be released Oct. 26 2021.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Build Starlord's Ship With New LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Set

LEGO continues to celebrate Marvel Studios Infinity Saga with another truly out-of-this-world-building set. We are taking off from Earth and exploring the far reaches of the galaxy with everyone's favorite intergalactic team, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Milano is back, and builders are able to build this popular Marvel ship from the ground up with this 1901 piece set. When fully built, the Milano will come in at 9 inches high, 14 inches long, and 23 inches wide, and to top it all off, the Guardians of the Galaxy mini-figures are also included and can be stored inside the ship. Marvel fans will get Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor, and a Chitauri warrior. With Gamora missing, this shows off the adventures of the Guardians after Avengers: Endgame when Thor joins the ranks. The Guardians Ship from LEGO is priced at $149.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021, here. This is the perfect marvel collectible to fill that Guardians of the Galaxy urge until Vol 3 drops in the coming years.
Video Gamesnewschant.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is more ‘Deus Ex’ than ‘Avengers’

Square Enix spent an terrible lot of time and money to make Marvel’s Avengers, and 9 months later, its AAA game-as-a-service nonetheless doesn’t appear to be paying off. Avengers was simply the starting, although: This is a “multi-year, multi-game” deal, and the subsequent SE-Marvel title, Guardians of the Galaxy, has simply been introduced for an October twenty sixth launch. This time Eidos-Montréal is taking the reins and main the partnership in a really completely different course. Prior to the sport’s E3 unveiling at this time, Eidos gave journalists an prolonged hands-off have a look at Guardians, and elaborated on its goals for the sport.
Video Gamescastleinsider.com

Join Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in This NEW Video Game!

Thats right, a brand new game will put you in the drivers seat or rather pilots seat as you navigate your way through the galaxy with The Guardians of the Galaxy! Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy Square Enix Presents – Summer Showcase 2021. Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy will transport players through the cosmos with their favorite ragtag band of heroes, as they journey to fight off a wide...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Guardians of the Galaxy Nintendo Switch is a Cloud Version

The Guardians of the Galaxy Nintendo Switch edition won't is a little different than the others — the Switch is getting a "Cloud Version" that will require an active Internet connection to play it. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the many third-party games revealed as part of...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Humankind will be using Denuvo

Square Enix has launched the Steam store page for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, confirming that the game will be using the Denuvo anti-tamper tech. Similarly, SEGA updated the page for Humankind as the game will be also using Denuvo. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be a single-player game...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Guardians of the Galaxy game launches October 26

Eidos Montreal wants to put players in the role of Star-Lord in a video game version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It is launching October 26 as a single-player adventure where Star-Lord has to work together with Groot, Drax, and the rest. Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, which attempted to turn...
Video GamesIGN

Why Guardians of the Galaxy Is Not a Multiplayer Game

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a new video game in which players take on the role of Star Lord and command a team of Guardians. Much like Square’s Avengers game, it’s easy to think that Guardians of the Galaxy would be a co-op multiplayer game, with each player controlling the likes of Star Lord, Drax, Gamora, Groot, or Rocket Raccoon. But instead, Guardians of the Galaxy is a single player game. We spoke to Eidos Montreal to find out why.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Square Enix Presents: Guardians of the Galaxy

As part of this summer’s all digital events, Square Enix is holding their own. Showcasing new games, updates, and more. As part of the event, Square Enix started with a blowout of Guardians of the Galaxy. While the game was already announced to be in production, it is quite a surprise to see how far along it is.