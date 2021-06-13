Guardians of the Galaxy is single-player only, has no DLC and no microtransactions
Square Enix and Eidos Montreal game, Marvels’ Guardians of the Galaxy, is going to focus on the single-player experience and will provide a fully realized game at launch. Guardians of the Galaxy kicked off the Square Enix E3 2021 show, and it impressed Marvel fans the world over. But perhaps the most interesting bytes of information were left out of the main showcase: the developers have confirmed there’ll be no DLC and no microtransactions.www.vg247.com